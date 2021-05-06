Louisiana Senate passes bill restricting transgender athletes

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Senate approved Wednesday evening legislation nearly identical to a bill restricting transgender youth from participating in public school athletics that a House committee rejected on Tuesday, according to our media partners at the Advocate.

State Sen. Beth Mizell, a Franklinton Republican, said she was concerned only with women’s rights, the newspaper writes. Her Senate Bill 156 forbids athletes who started life as male but now are female from participating in women’s sports.

According to the Advocate, she reminded her 39 colleagues of other measures “we have done together to protect the fact that men and women are different.”

The legislation is being pursued this year in legislatures across the country.

Supporters say that transgender girls are born bigger and faster, giving them an unfair advantage in competition.

Opponents say the legislation is rooted in fear and would unfairly isolate transgender youth. As law, restricting transgender rights would violate federal laws barring sex discrimination.

You can read the full article from the Advocate here.

