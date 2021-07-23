Louisiana sees continued growth in not seasonally adjusted employment

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted number of employed individuals increased both over the month and over the year for the third consecutive month. The June 2021 estimate of 1,936,239 shows a gain from June 2020 of 162,778 employed individuals, according to a Louisiana Workforce Commission release. The figure also shows an increase of 3,842 employed individuals from the revised May 2021 figure of 1,932,397.

Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted number of unemployed was estimated to be 155,158. This shows a decrease of 48,142 unemployed individuals from the June 2020 figure of 203,300. The number of unemployed increased from the revised May 2021 figure of 139,718 by 15,440. The historical average movement over the month in the series for the month of June is an increase of 23,886.

Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June 2021 is 7.4 percent, a decrease of 2.9 percentage points from the June 2020 not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 10.3 percent, the release states. The rate shows an increase of 0.7 percentage points from the revised May 2021 rate of 6.7 percent. Historically, the average over-the-month change in the not seasonally adjusted rate for June is 1.1 percentage points.

The June 2021 not seasonally adjusted civilian labor force, or the number of people employed or looking for work, is 2,091,397, an increase of 114,636 from the June 2020 figure of 1,976,761. The series is also up 19,282 individuals from the May 2021 revised figure of 2,072,115.

Not seasonally adjusted May 2021 unemployment rates for Louisiana’s nine MSAs are as follows:

• Alexandria: 5.1 percent, up from 4.6 percent in May, but down from 7.3 percent in June 2020.

• Baton Rouge: 6.8 percent, up from 6.1 percent in May, but down from 9.5 percent in June 2020.

• Hammond: 8.4 percent, up from 7.6 percent in May, but down from 12.2 percent in June 2020.

• Houma: 6.2 percent, up from 5.6 percent in May, but down from 8.7 percent in June 2020.

• Lafayette: 6.6 percent, up from 6.0 percent in May, but down from 9.2 percent in June 2020.

• Lake Charles: 7.5 percent, up from 6.9 percent in May, but down from 10.1 percent in June 2020.

• Monroe: 6.5 percent, up from 5.9 percent in May, but down from 8.8 percent in June 2020.

• New Orleans: 8.9 percent, up from 8.2 percent in May, but down from 12.6 percent in June 2020.

• Shreveport: 7.2 percent, up from 6.5 percent in May, but down from 9.8 percent in June 2020.

Since June 2020, not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 76,200 jobs from 1,770,000 to 1,846,200 in June 2021. When compared to May 2021, not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 7,500 jobs.

Since June 2020, not seasonally adjusted private-sector employment increased by 73,200 jobs from 1,465,200 to 1,538,400 in June 2021. When compared to May 2021, not seasonally adjusted private-sector employment increased by 15,100 jobs.

Industries that showed the largest gains for not seasonally adjusted jobs for June 2021:

Leisure and Hospitality gained 29,200 jobs from June 2020.

Professional and Business Services gained 14,500 jobs from June 2020.

Education and Health Services gained 13,200 jobs from June 2020.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities gained 12,000 jobs from June 2020.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel