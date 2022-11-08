Louisiana Secretary of State responds following bomb threat at polling location

According to a news release sent by John w. Tobler, Deputy Secretary, Communications, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin released a statement after a Kenner, LA polling location was moved following a bomb threat.

The threat took place the morning of Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy on Loyola Drive, which also serves as a polling location.

Law enforcement officers on the scene said an early investigations indicates that the motive was not election-related. The school serves as a polling location for precincts K007A and K007B, which have been moved to Audubon Elementary School at 200 W. Loyola Drive in Kenner.

Personnel have been stationed at the location to direct voters to Audubon Elementary, and voters who signed up for electronic notifications through the Geaux Vote online portal were notified of the change electronically.

“I am exceedingly grateful to Kenner Chief of Police Keith Conley and Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto for their prompt response and thorough investigation, which appears to show that this was never targeted toward voters or election workers. I also applaud our department’s elections staff and Jefferson Parish Clerk of Court Jon Gegenheimer for this quick response to move the location and inform voters of the emergency move,” Ardoin said.

