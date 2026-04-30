Louisiana Secretary of State officially suspends House races only

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Secretary of State Nancy Landry today said that voting for the May 16 elections will proceed, with early voting beginning on Saturday, May 2.
However, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled yesterday that Louisiana’s current U.S. House District maps are an unconstitutional gerrymander and their use in the upcoming Congressional elections would violate law.
“Pursuant to 18:401.1(B), I have certified the emergency in light of the Supreme Court ruling. This is a mandatory step prior to the Governor issuing an executive order suspending the upcoming Louisiana U.S. House races. All other races on the ballot, besides the U.S. House races, will continue as scheduled, with early voting beginning on Saturday,” Secretary Landry said.
“Our office will post notices at each of the early voting sites to alert the public of this change. While the U.S. House races will remain on voters’ ballots, any votes cast in those races will not be counted.”
Here are some statements from Louisiana officials about this:
Here's a joint statement from State Senate President Cameron Henry and State House Speaker Phillip Devillier:
The Governor and the Attorney General have advised that the U.S. Supreme Court decision this week bars Louisiana from enforcing the current Louisiana congressional election maps. We are prepared as a Legislature to address under the law what is necessary both to bring our congressional district maps in line with the Supreme Court’s decision and to provide under the law for the election dates and procedures necessary to hold elections in those U.S. House races this year. We believe that we have the bills available in the current session to accomplish that work within the remaining month of our regular legislative session. We want to stress to voters, as the Secretary of State has advised, that it is only the six Louisiana U.S. House seats whose races are being suspended at this time. All other races and ballot measures will continue as scheduled on the election dates currently scheduled. We urge voters to continue to make their plans to vote in all other races or matters on the ballot on the election dates currently scheduled.
Here's what Gov. Jeff Landry released:
Governor Jeff Landry issued an executive order suspending Louisiana’s closed party primary elections only for offices of U.S. Representative in response to the recent decision by the United States Supreme Court in Louisiana v. Callais. EO attached.
“The best way to end race-based discrimination is to stop making decisions based on race,” said Governor Jeff Landry. “Here in Louisiana, we’re proud to lead the nation on this charge. Allowing elections to proceed under an unconstitutional map would undermine the integrity of our system and violate the rights of our voters. This executive order ensures we uphold the rule of law while giving the Legislature the time it needs to pass a fair and lawful congressional map. I would like to thank Attorney General Liz Murrill for her hard work throughout this process”
The ruling issued on April 29 found Louisiana’s current congressional district map, enacted under SB 8 during the 2024 First Extraordinary Session, to be an unconstitutional gerrymander. The decision effectively reinstates a lower court injunction prohibiting the state from conducting congressional elections under the invalidated map.
As a result, the state’s closed party primary elections for U.S. House seats, previously scheduled for May 16, 2026, and the second primary set for June 27, 2026, are suspended. Early voting for the May election was set to begin May 2. Other offices and ballot measures scheduled for May 16 will continue as planned. This suspension will only apply to the U.S. House races.
This executive order follows certification from the Louisiana Secretary of State that an electoral emergency exists, as provided under R.S. 18:401.1. The statute authorizes the governor to suspend or delay elections to protect voter safety, participation, and the integrity of the process.