Louisiana Secretary of State officially suspends House races only

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Secretary of State Nancy Landry today said that voting for the May 16 elections will proceed, with early voting beginning on Saturday, May 2.

However, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled yesterday that Louisiana’s current U.S. House District maps are an unconstitutional gerrymander and their use in the upcoming Congressional elections would violate law.

“Pursuant to 18:401.1(B), I have certified the emergency in light of the Supreme Court ruling. This is a mandatory step prior to the Governor issuing an executive order suspending the upcoming Louisiana U.S. House races. All other races on the ballot, besides the U.S. House races, will continue as scheduled, with early voting beginning on Saturday,” Secretary Landry said.

“Our office will post notices at each of the early voting sites to alert the public of this change. While the U.S. House races will remain on voters’ ballots, any votes cast in those races will not be counted.”

Here are some statements from Louisiana officials about this:

Here's a joint statement from State Senate President Cameron Henry and State House Speaker Phillip Devillier:

The Governor and the Attorney General have advised that the U.S. Supreme Court decision this week bars Louisiana from enforcing the current Louisiana congressional election maps. We are prepared as a Legislature to address under the law what is necessary both to bring our congressional district maps in line with the Supreme Court’s decision and to provide under the law for the election dates and procedures necessary to hold elections in those U.S. House races this year. We believe that we have the bills available in the current session to accomplish that work within the remaining month of our regular legislative session. We want to stress to voters, as the Secretary of State has advised, that it is only the six Louisiana U.S. House seats whose races are being suspended at this time. All other races and ballot measures will continue as scheduled on the election dates currently scheduled. We urge voters to continue to make their plans to vote in all other races or matters on the ballot on the election dates currently scheduled.