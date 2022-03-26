Louisiana revamping remedial classes for college students

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana’s public colleges and universities are revamping classes for students who aren’t prepared for college English or math.

Instead of taking noncredit courses with short class sessions, those students will attend longer sessions that move through the semester from makeup material to college-level work.

They'll also get additional academic support, and if they pass will get college credit.

A news release from the Board of Regents says this approach helps more students remain in college and graduate, removing barriers to higher education.

Board spokesperson Meg Casper Sunstrom says that the 214,000 students enrolled in public higher education include 14,000 taking remedial math and 4,000 taking remedial English.

