Louisiana residents encouraged to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Saturday, April 24 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Louisiana residents are being encouraged to participate in the day's numerous events around the State.

"The number of drug-overdose deaths between 2019 and 2020 rose more rapidly in Louisiana than any other state," said Attorney General Landry. "Prescription Drug Take Back Day gives every Louisianan the opportunity to make their communities safer by keeping drugs out of the wrong hands."

Attorney General Landry's Office say they have teamed up with several sheriff offices, police departments, fire departments, and area hospitals to help host drug take back events organized by the Drug Enforcement Agency.

These efforts provide people avenues for safe and proper disposal of expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs, they say.

"Our fight against the opioid epidemic must take a full commitment from the public," added Attorney General Landry. "The DEA's events this Saturday make it easy for all of us to participate."

The complete list of DEA events with full addresses and partnering law enforcement agencies may be found at https://takebackday.dea.gov.

The current list of those permanent drop boxes in our State may be found at www.EndTheEpidemicLA.org.

