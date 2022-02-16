Louisiana residents can register as organ donors on LA Wallet app

LOPA has announced a partnership with LA Wallet to allow Louisiana residents to register as organ, tissue and eye donors directly through its mobile app.

LOPA says citizens with a Louisiana driver’s license or state ID can now utilize the free app to register and/or update their existing registry.

To register as a donor or claim your existing registry in LA Wallet



Open the LA Wallet app. Click on the Menu bottom at the bottom right corner. Select “Organ Donor Registration” under Louisiana State Service. This will bring you to the Louisiana Donor Registry. If you previously registered you can find and claim your existing registration and make any updates needed. If you aren’t registered, fill in the information in the form and you will be added as soon as you hit submit.

“With nearly 2,000 Louisianians waiting for a lifesaving transplant, offering the opportunity to register through LA Wallet was in line with our mission,” said Calvin Fabre, Founder and President of Envoc, the app’s developer. “We are proud to give our residents an easy way to provide hope and possible life to others.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel