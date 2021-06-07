Louisiana residents affected by May storms, flooding encouraged to register for assistance

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says Louisiana residents must register for assistance if they received damage from severe storms and flooding in May.

Even those who have registered for assistance due to damage from the 2020 hurricanes or February winter storms must re-register.

Eligibility for individual federal assistance is assessed separately for each disaster.

As of Monday, June 7, FEMA says that 3,372 have already registered for assistance due to the May 17-21 storms.

Survivors in Ascension, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, and Lafayette parishes may be eligible for FEMA grants to help with their recovery, including help for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses.

FEMA says that aid may also include rental assistance, home repair or replacement and other disaster-related needs such as childcare, medical and dental expenses.

Those with a homeowner's or flood insurance policy, should take photos of any damage and file an insurance claim immediately before applying for disaster assistance.

To register for assistance after losses from May 17-21 severe storms, tornadoes and flooding:

▪ Go online at DisasterAssistance.gov

▪ Download the FEMA app

▪ Call 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585

Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should alert FEMA as to the specific number assigned to that service.

For the latest information on severe storms, tornadoes and flooding visit fema.gov/disaster/4606.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel