Louisiana Renaissance Festival begins this weekend

HAMMOND — The festival that gives young and old an opportunity to learn about history and everyday life of the European Renaissance is beginning this weekend in Hammond.

Visitors will see royalty, peasants, skilled craftsmen, several stage acts from swordsmen to jugglers including a full contact joust.

Over 30,000 people are expected to attend the 6-weekend festival, according to Saturday's press release.

The Renaissance is also known for entertainment and events such as: Shakespeare, juggling, fire eating, magicians, sword-fighting duels, birds of prey, and jousting.

Over 100 merchants with hand crafted wares, over fifty live shows every day, shows for the kids include Robin Hood and the Award winning Hobgoblin Hill puppets.

The event will take place every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 12 including the Friday after Thanksgiving.

To learn more about the event, click here www.larf.org [larf.org].

