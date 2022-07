Louisiana OMV urges resident to prepare ahead of potential storms

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles encourages residents to prepare ahead of any potential severe weather threat.

Officials suggest including important documents such as certificates of title, vehicle insurance, passports and birth certificates in waterproof containers.

Renewing driver's licenses, identification cards and vehicle registration before a storm hits can help prevent delays in receiving housing, food or other disaster recovery assistance.

Below are links and guidance provided by the Louisiana OMV to help residents prepare:

Eligible residents can renew credentials at expresslane.org up to 90 days prior to expiration.

Eligible residents can renew credentials on the LA Wallet app up to 90 days prior to expiration.

Eligible residents can renew credentials at an OMV field office up to 180 days prior to expiration.

Eligible residents can renew credentials at Public Tag Agent locations up to 180 days prior to expiration.

Customers can renew their vehicle registration at expresslane.org up to 60 days prior to expiration.

Renewing early DOES NOT shorten the expiration date for the next renewal.

An applicant is not eligible to renew by mail or internet if:

The license was renewed by mail or internet on the previous renewal.

The license is expired 12 months or more, is canceled for any reason or was lost by the applicant.

The applicant is seventy years or older prior to 100 days of the date of expiration of the driver's license.

The license is suspended, pending suspension, or has a flag.

Any changes or additions since the last renewal, including any change in physical condition, are necessary.

Residents can check their driver’s license for flags, blocks, suspensions or disqualifications at expresslane.org. Reinstatement services cannot be processed at Louisiana OMV field offices and can only be processed in the following ways:

Phone: OMV Call Center, (225) 925-6146, Option 3

Mail: Office of Motor Vehicles, P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, LA 70896

Public Tag Agent (PTA): PTAs can perform limited reinstatement transactions.