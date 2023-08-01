Louisiana OMV provides free theft protection following data breach

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles has announced that they have retained Norton LifeLock to offer one year of free credit monitoring and identity theft protection for Louisiana residents impacted by the recent MOVEIt data breach.

To activate your membership online and get protection at no cost to you, see the enrollment instructions below:

Before you enroll, make sure to have the LifeLock Promo Code: LSNST2307 and your Member ID ready. The Member ID is a 4-digit Audit Code found on your State of Louisiana Driver's License. If you need assistance in locating your Audit Code on your Driver's License, you can refer to https://nextsteps.la.gov/audit-number-location.jpg. For additional help, visit the FAQ page at https://nextsteps.la.gov/faqs. Important: If you're under the age of 18, please have a parent or guardian call (866) 861-8717 to enroll on your behalf. Click on this link to access the enrollment page: https://lifelock.norton.com/offers?expid=LAGOV&promocode=LSNST2307 On the enrollment page, click the "Start Membership" button and enter the Member ID you gathered in Step 1. Then, click "Apply." Fill in your email, create a password, and provide your Name, Address, Zip, Phone, and Social Security Number. Once you've completed the enrollment, you'll receive a confirmation email. Please be sure to carefully follow ALL the instructions in that email.

OMV encourages all Louisianans whose information was involved in this incident to actively monitor for the possibility of fraud and identity theft by reviewing your financial statements and credit reports for any unauthorized activity. If you notice any unauthorized activity, contact the relevant financial institution or the credit bureau reporting the activity immediately.

