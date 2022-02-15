Louisiana OMV offers online Title Verification service

Louisiana residents can now check the validity of a vehicle title with a new online service on the Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) website.

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles announced the addition of the Title Verification online service portal on Tuesday, February 15.

The service can be accessed on the OMV website, www.expresslane.org. Title verification can be processed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to the OMV.

Residents or car dealers can use the portal to confirm if a Louisiana title is valid.

Before the implementation of this online service, the OMV says all requests for title verifications were processed manually.

“This new online service option eliminates potential fraudulent title activity and saves guests a trip to an OMV field office,” stated Commissioner Karen St. Germain. “We remain committed to serving our guests in innovative ways by providing valuable online options and giving exemplary customer service.”

Title verification reports the validity of a current Louisiana title and does not alter or transfer a vehicle title in any way. The OMV says the service cannot be used to look up title history information and will not provide any sensitive information. Guests will need to provide the following information:

Title Number

Title Date

Last Six Digits of the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)

Citizens can check expresslane.org for online services before booking an appointment or visiting a field office.

Other online services found at expresslane.org include vehicle registration renewal, duplicate registration request, official driving record request, driver’s license and ID card renewals, a Real ID checklist and more.

