Louisiana observing National Teen Driver Safety Week

Louisiana is observing National Teen Driver Safety Week this week, October 17 to October 23.

According to State Police, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens, ages 15-18, in the United States. In 2019, there were 2,042 people killed in crashes involving a teen driver nationwide. 628 of those deaths were the teen driver.

State Police urges parents to have conversations with their teens about important rules to follow to stay safe behind the wheel of a vehicle. The rules address the greatest dangers for teen drivers: alcohol, no seat-belt use, distracted driving, speeding, and the number of passengers in the vehicle.

Facts about Teen Driver Fatalities in Louisiana:

· In 2020, there were 95 teens (15-20 years old) killed in crashes

· In the same period, there were 8,287 teens injured in crashes

· Of these crashes, 188 involved alcohol

· The risk of motor vehicle crashes is highest among 16-19 year olds

In an effort to combat these tragedies, LSP teamed up with University Medical Center in New Orleans more than 20 years ago to develop the Sudden Impact program. Through the program, troopers and medical staff from hospitals around the state can provide real-world experiences to new, inexperienced drivers in an effort to show them the reality of what can happen behind the wheel if poor decisions are made. The program gives young drivers the tools and knowledge needed to avoid getting in dangerous situations that can lead to tragedy.

For more information on the Sudden Impact program or other safe driving presentations available to schools, clubs, civic organizations, or businesses, contact your local LSP Troop Public Information Officer here or message LSP on Facebook.

