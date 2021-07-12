Louisiana National Guardsman died Saturday during off-duty incident

A soldier from the Louisiana Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team died Saturday in McAllen, Texas.

The Louisiana National Guard says that 25-year-old Spc. Bernard Creque died Saturday, July 10, in an off-duty incident.

The incident is currently under investigation by the McAllen Police Department. Details were not released.

Creque joined the Louisiana Army National Guard in October 2012 and earned the military occupational specialty of 42A, Human Resources Specialist.

Creque’s military schools included Basic Training, the Combat Lifesaver Course and the Human Resources Specialist Course.

His awards and decorations included the Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal (2), the National Defense Service Medal, the Armed Forces Service Medal, the Armed Forces Reserve Medal with mobilization device, the Army Service Ribbon, and the Louisiana National Guard Emergency Service Ribbon.

He is survived by his mother and father.

