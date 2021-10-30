Louisiana man indicted for COVID-19 fund fraud

SHREVEPORT — A federal grand jury in Louisiana has indicted a 56-year-old man with fraudulently obtaining more than $1.1 million in loans from two programs designed to help small businesses stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the indictment, Michael Ansezell Tolliver, of Monroe, submitted nine fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program loan applications on behalf of several purported companies that Tolliver owned.

Tolliver is charged with two counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison on each of the wire fraud charges and up to 10 years on each of the money laundering counts.

