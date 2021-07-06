Louisiana man drowns near Destin

A Louisiana man has drowned off a Destin beach, officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said in a release on Facebook that the man was pulled unconscious from the Gulf of Mexico near Destin after family members say he entered the water and disappeared from view a short time later.

Officials say the 911 call for a distressed swimmer in the Gulff off Highway 98 East in Destin came in around 9:30 a.m.

The man was pulled from the water and lifesaving measures were immediately taken; however, the man was declared dead a short time later at a local emergency room, officials say.

