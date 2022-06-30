Louisiana man charged in shooting that injured officer

ERIN, Tenn. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been charged in a shooting that resulted in injury to a Tennessee police officer.

BJ Brown, 32, was taken into custody Wednesday about two miles from the location of the shooting that occurred two days earlier, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. Brown is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

The shooting happened Monday night in Houston County when an Erin police officer tried to stop a driver on Highway 149. The driver exited his car with a firearm and shot into the officer's vehicle, the TBI said.

The officer fired back, and the man ran into a wooded area, carrying a firearm, the TBI said. The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police issued a Blue Alert to try to locate the suspect, one of two such alerts issued Tuesday, the TBI said. The other ended with a suspect in another police shooting being fatally wounded in Kentucky, officials said.

A Blue Alert is issued when a law enforcement officer has been killed or seriously injured and a suspect poses an imminent threat, according to the TBI's website.

It was not clear whether Brown was represented by a lawyer who could comment on the case.