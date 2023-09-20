Louisiana man back in jail after 32 years on the lam

After 32 years on the lam, a Louisiana man convicted of attempted murder has been found in Mexico.

Greg Lawson, 63, of Ringgold was convicted in May 1991; he was accused of shooting another man he had been arguing with. The man lived, but shortly before the verdict was handed down, Lawson disappeared. Over the years, the FBI followed leads trying to find him but suspected he had fled to Mexico.

Then, earlier this month, someone called in a tip about his whereabouts. Agents in Shreveport and MExico coordinated with FBI Headquarters and Mexican authorities and found Lawson in Huatulco, Mexico this week.

Mexican officials deported Lawson for immigration violations, and now he's on his way back to Bienville Parish.

"We want to thank our partners and the public in this case, who never gave up hope that justice could be served for Mr. Lawson's victim," said Douglas A. Williams Jr., Special Agent in Charge of FBI New Orleans. "There is no doubt that Mr. Lawson might still be in the wind if our partners in Mexico had not been willing to deal with this so swiftly."