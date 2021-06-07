Louisiana Main Streets earn 2021 national accreditation

Twenty-five main street communities in Louisiana have been recognized for their commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Louisiana Main Street announced Monday the 25 Louisiana communities that earned 2021 National Accreditation through the Main Street American program.

The communities met certain performance standards over the past year, and have been recognized for their commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.

“Louisiana’s Main Street communities persevered through one of the toughest economic years they have ever faced. Now that we are on the road to recovery, our Main Street communities will be needed now more than ever. They are the heartbeat of many of our smaller towns and communities. It’s an honor to be able to recognize these 25 Louisiana Main Street communities for remaining vigilant during tough times and showing they are Louisiana Strong,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

Louisiana’s 2021 Nationally Accredited Main Street communities are:

Abbeville Main Street; Vermilion Parish

Columbia Main Street; Caldwell Parish

Crowley Main Street; Acadia Parish

Denham Springs Main Street; Livingston Parish

DeRidder Main Street; Beauregard Parish

Donaldsonville Downtown Development District; Ascension Parish

Franklin Main Street; St. Mary Parish

Hammond Downtown Development District; Tangipahoa Parish

Main Street Homer; Claiborne Parish

Houma Downtown Development Corporation; Terrebonne Parish

Leesville Main Street; Vernon Parish

Minden Main Street; Webster Parish

Morgan City Main Street; St. Mary Parish

Natchitoches Main Street; Natchitoches Parish

New Iberia Main Street; Iberia Parish

New Roads Main Street; Pointe Coupee Parish

Old Algiers Main Street Corporation; Orleans Parish

Opelousas Main Street; St. Landry Parish

Plaquemine Main Street; Iberville Parish

Ruston Main Street; Lincoln Parish

Olde Towne Slidell Main Street; St. Tammany Parish

St. Francisville Main Street; West Feliciana Parish

St. Martinville Main Street; St. Martin Parish

Thibodaux Main Street, Inc.; Lafourche Parish

Winnsboro Main Street; Franklin Parish

“We are proud to recognize this year’s nationally accredited Main Street programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of Main Street America. “During an incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to drive impressive local recovery efforts, champion small businesses, and foster vibrant downtown districts. I am inspired by their hard work and confident that these accredited communities will continue to help their downtowns flourish in the next stages of recovery.”

Nationally in 2020 alone, Main Street America programs generated $4.14 billion in local reinvestment; opened 4,356 net new businesses; created 14,988 net new jobs; rehabilitated 8,488 historic buildings; and, clocked 983,702 volunteer hours.

Overall, Louisiana’s Main Street communities have seen:

$956 million in Total Investment

$460 million in Private Investment

$496 million in New Construction and Rehabilitation

9,600+ Net New Jobs

2,000+ Net New Businesses

171,000+ Volunteers since 2004

