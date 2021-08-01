Louisiana Lottery launches new game today

The Louisiana Lottery is adding a third game to its daily numbers games today.

The lottery already offered Pick 3 and Pick 4 games, and today launched Pick 5, which has a top prize of $50,000.

“Our daily numbers game sales have shown solid, continual growth over the last several years with fiscal year sales up more than 21% over last year,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “We believe our daily numbers game players are ready for something new and more options to play their favorite number!”

As with Pick 3 and Pick 4, Pick 5 will be drawn daily except on Christmas Day and Easter Sunday. As the name suggests, a five-digit number is drawn. Players must match at least two of the digits in exact or any order to win a prize, depending upon the play type selected and the amount of the wager (50 cents or $1).

Also, like Pick 3 and Pick 4, Pick 5 can be played Straight (all digits must match in exact order to win), Box (all digits must match in any order to win) or Straight/Box (combines a 50-cent straight play and a 50-cent box play). The top prize for a $1 Straight play is $50,000. The top prize is $25,000 for a 50-cent Straight play.

The odds of winning are 1 in 100,000.

In addition to these play types, the Lottery will introduce six new ways to play and win with Pick 5. Players will be able to match just the first or last two, three or four digits in the five-digit winning sequence to win. These new play types are called Front Pair, Back Pair, Front Three, Back Three, Front Four and Back Four. Prizes for these play types range from $50 to $5,000 for a $1 wager.

Odds of winning these games range from 1 in 100 to 1 in 10,000 respectively.

A complete list of prizes and odds for each play type and wager amount is available on the Pick 5 prize chart on the Lottery’s website, louisianalottery.com/pick-5 [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].

The Lottery reminds ticket purchasers to always play responsibly, encouraging anyone who has a gambling problem, or friends and family of anyone with a gambling problem, to call toll-free 1-877-770-7867 for help.

Ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. For security purposes, the Lottery strongly encourages players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing.

