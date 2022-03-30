Louisiana Legislature overrides Edwards' veto of congressional maps

The Louisiana Legislature has voted to override Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of the Congressional map passed during the redistricting session earlier this year.

On Wednesday, the House voted 72-31 to override the veto, and the Senate voted 27-11 to override the veto.

This was the first time the Legislature successfully overrode a veto under the state's 1974 Constitution. They called their first veto session since 1974 last year, but failed to override Edwards' veto of a bill aimed at banning transgender people from school sports.

To read our story about the veto, click here.

Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. on the Louisiana Legislature's veto override session.

To watch that press conference, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel