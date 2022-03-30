Watch
Louisiana Legislature overrides Edwards' veto of congressional maps

Gov. to hold press conference at 2:30 pm
Louisiana State Capitol
Posted at 1:59 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 15:35:09-04

The Louisiana Legislature has voted to override Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of the Congressional map passed during the redistricting session earlier this year.

On Wednesday, the House voted 72-31 to override the veto, and the Senate voted 27-11 to override the veto.

This was the first time the Legislature successfully overrode a veto under the state's 1974 Constitution. They called their first veto session since 1974 last year, but failed to override Edwards' veto of a bill aimed at banning transgender people from school sports.

Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. on the Louisiana Legislature's veto override session.

