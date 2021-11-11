Watch
Louisiana lawmakers try to tighten Medicaid cost estimates

Posted at 9:46 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 22:46:21-05

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana lawmakers are trying a new approach to determine how much the state will spend on Medicaid services each year.

The approach comes as the program has ballooned to more than one-third of the state’s budget and added hundreds of thousands of people during the pandemic.

A Medicaid forecasting panel created by lawmakers held its first meeting Wednesday.

Its aim is to create a new process for estimating spending needs for a program that provides health care to 1.9 million people, or about 41% of Louisiana’s population.

The new Medicaid Estimating Conference will broaden the economic modeling to involve more people than just the Louisiana Department of Health's staff.

