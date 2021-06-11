Louisiana lawmakers OK sports betting rules, send to Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Lawmakers have given final passage to rules that will allow the wagering through sports book sites, mobile apps and kiosk locations in parishes where voters supported the activity.

A 33-3 Senate vote Thursday sent the regulatory bill to the governor’s desk.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to sign the measure and pave the way for betting on sports events to begin as early as the fall. Voters in 55 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes agreed to allow sports betting on live-action games, but lawmakers had to set the rules and the tax rates before the gambling can begin.

The tax bill received final legislative passage earlier in the session.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel