Louisiana lawmakers issue statements after Trump rally shooting

Louisiana lawmakers are sharing their thoughts and reactions after former President Donald Trump was shot at on Saturday during a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania.

The Louisiana Legislative Leadership issued the following statement to this evening’s shooting:

Senate President Cameron Henry joins Speaker of the House Phillip DeVillier in responding to this evening’s shooting of former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.



“We, as leaders of of the Louisiana Legislature, stand together in strong condemnation of the recent act of violence against President Trump. This attack is not just an act of cowardice; it is a grave affront to the democratic principles that form the bedrock of our nation. Such despicable actions must be met with unwavering condemnation and swift justice.



In this difficult time, we unite in our prayers for President Trump and his family. We hope they find strength and solace amidst this adversity.



Moreover, we extend our prayers to the United States of America, wishing for our nation to emerge from this dark moment stronger and more resilient. It is our shared values of democracy, justice, and peace that will guide us through. Let us not succumb to fear but instead come together in solidarity and resolve to ensure that such acts of violence never tear apart the fabric of our great nation.



God bless Louisiana and the United States of America.”

Governor Jeff Landry:

It’s a dark time in our nation. Now more than ever we need to pray for America and pray for President Trump. There is no one who stands up more for our country than @realDonaldTrump.

Attorney General Liz Murrill:

I’m praying for President Trump and for our country.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy:

Praying that President Trump’s wounds are not serious and for the Americans wounded in the crowd. All violence should be condemned, but particularly political violence which attempts to shape the direction of the country. We do not bow to political terrorists.

U.S. Senator John Kennedy:

Becky and I are praying for the family of the attendee who died this evening at Pres. Trump’s rally as well as for the quick recovery of all others who are injured.



Political violence has no place in America.

State Senator Blake Miguez:

I am appalled and deeply saddened by the assassination attempt on former President Trump at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. This is an outright attack on our democracy and the peaceful ideals we cherish as a nation. My thoughts and prayers are with President Trump and all those affected by this terrible event. We must stand together against such violence and uphold our commitment to democracy and civil discourse.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise:

Praying for President Donald Trump. There is never any place for political violence.

