Louisiana lawmakers bringing 2022 session to an end

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana lawmakers are in the final hours of the 2022 regular session.

There were still a few a few issues pending Monday as the House and Senate headed for a 6 p.m. adjournment deadline.

Those included a proposal to arm volunteer teachers and school administrators to combat school shootings, and a measure allowing lawmakers to more easily end health emergencies declared by governors.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to comment on the session after final adjournment.

