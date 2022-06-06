Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Louisiana lawmakers bringing 2022 session to an end

Louisiana State Capitol Building
The Advocate
Louisiana State Capitol Building
Posted at 3:44 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 16:44:04-04

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana lawmakers are in the final hours of the 2022 regular session.

There were still a few a few issues pending Monday as the House and Senate headed for a 6 p.m. adjournment deadline.

Those included a proposal to arm volunteer teachers and school administrators to combat school shootings, and a measure allowing lawmakers to more easily end health emergencies declared by governors.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to comment on the session after final adjournment.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.