Louisiana is recruiting students to become vaccine youth ambassadors

Louisiana high school and middle school students between the ages of 12 and 17 can now help lead the effort to improve Louisiana’s COVID-19 vaccination rates by becoming a Youth Ambassador.

Youth Ambassadors work with Louisiana’s Teen Vax Campaign to promote the important role young people have in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and keeping their friends and family members from getting sick. This youth-led program will provide young people with the facts and benefits of getting the shot, clear up myths, and provide participants with opportunities to inspire and engage their peers with positive messages.

Regardless of someone’s current vaccination status, anyone who is interested can join the campaign by applying as an individual, forming a new group or team, or by applying through an existing youth group, sports group, team or club.

“Not only will Youth Ambassadors have an opportunity to learn more about the benefits of COVID-19 vaccinations, but they’ll also gain key leadership skills that can be transferable and useful in school and career settings,” said Kim Hood, assistant secretary for the Office of Public Health.

Members of the Louisiana Teen Vax Campaign will:



Meet monthly with public health professionals

Develop their own vaccine-related social media content

Learn about benefits of getting the shot

Conduct trainings and events to educate and rally other youth in their community

Serve as statewide ambassadors for COVID-19 vaccinations

Benefits of joining include:



Statewide recognition as a Teen Ambassador

Swag and other prizes

Leadership, public health and communications skills that can be beneficial in school, hobbies, and future career

Eligible groups may also receive a mini-grant to support their work locally

The Louisiana Teen Vax Campaign will accept applications on a continuous basis. Those interested can apply online at www.layouthambassadors.org [r20.rs6.net]