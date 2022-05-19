Watch
Louisiana House Speaker hires stepsons to remodel lege apartment

AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021 file photo, House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, left, asks questions during a meeting of Louisiana's income forecasting panel, the Revenue Estimating Conference, while Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, listens in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana lawmakers return Monday, April 12 to the state Capitol for their first full-length regular session since the pandemic began and with far more topics than the coronavirus on the agenda.
Posted at 11:03 AM, May 19, 2022
Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder used his stepsons' company to remodel two Pentagon Barracks apartments he uses, and his wife arranged for the appliances to come from the company she works for, our media partners at The Advocate report.

When a pipe burst at the Pentagon Barracks in February 2021, the state agency that oversees the historic structure across from the State Capitol moved forward in normal fashion to fix the three damaged apartments. Officials hired a state-approved contractor, who set about replacing the waterlogged floors and fixtures with a goal of getting it all done before that year’s legislative session six weeks later, The Advocate reports.

But House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, the leader of the House, insisted on a more comprehensive remodel of the two apartments he uses at the Pentagon. One unit provides living quarters, while the other serves as a lounge for visitors.

And Schexnayder ditched the state’s contractor and brought in a new company to do the work: A small contractor called DAPA Enterprises, owned by his two stepsons, Jonathan and Beau Diez, according to documents received from an Advocate public records request. The documents included emails between state officials, invoices, budgets and notes from state officials.

Meanwhile, Schexnayder’s wife Phoebe requested new appliances, and turned to Gorman Brothers in Prairieville, an appliances retailer, where she works as a bookkeeper, the newspaper reports.

To read the whole story, click here.

