Louisiana House Republicans propose return-to-work bonus

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Republican House lawmakers have started advancing a proposal to offer Louisiana residents receiving unemployment up to $1,000 to go back to work.

But workers would have to give up their right to claim jobless benefits for six months.

GOP lawmakers on the House labor committee added the language from Rep. Mike Echols into a separate measure that sought to modestly increase the maximum weekly unemployment benefit in Louisiana.

The vote to add the incentive provision was 6-5. Republicans supported the measure and Democrats opposed it.

Republicans say federal unemployment benefits are discouraging people from seeking work. Democrats object to requiring people to give up unemployment rights.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel