Louisiana House panel advances budget; debate set Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana legislative committee has advanced major budget legislation for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

The proposed main operating budget governs spending of more than $38 billion in federal and state revenue.

The budget and related legislation that came out of the House Appropriations Committee on Monday still includes $148 million for raises for school teachers and support staff and $104 million for higher education, including money for higher faculty pay.

Those are among priorities favored by Gov. John Bel Edwards. But the legislation no longer includes money to increase supplemental pay for local police and firefighters.

The full House is expected to debate the budget Thursday.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel