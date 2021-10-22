Louisiana Guard winds down Ida response

By Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana National Guard activated one hundred percent of its Soldiers and Airmen to respond to devastated communities around the state in the wake of Hurricane Ida's destruction.

At landfall, Ida's sustained winds measured 150 miles per hour, tying Hurricane Laura of 2020 and the 1856 Last Island Hurricane as the strongest recorded storm to hit Louisiana.

The LANG supported numerous missions, including food and water distribution, transportation, communications, public works, engineering, emergency management, mass care, emergency assistance, logistics management, COVID testing, public safety, security, traffic control, generators, power supply and food bank operations.

More than 6.7 million meals were distributed, along with 7.9 million liters of water, 1.3 million bags of ice and 310,245 tarps. A LANG floating bridge assisted in the crossing of 30,710 vehicles. LANG engineers emplaced 1,689 super sacks to fight flooding, assessed 5,314 miles of road, and cleared 2,946 miles of road in 20 parishes. LANG ultimately rescued 397 citizens and 65 pets.

The round-the-clock efforts of the LANG did not go unnoticed by their commander-in-chief.

"I want to personally thank all of you, the men and women of the Louisiana National Guard, for your service to our citizens in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida." said Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards. "You are critical to our response and recovery missions."

The LANG worked with the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to support generator requests to assist areas that lost power with 395 generators serving communities.

More than 3,500 Guardsmen from Ala., Alaska, Ark., Fla., Ga., Ill., Kan., Ky., Miss., Mo., N.C., Ohio, Okla., Puerto Rico, S.C., Tenn. and Texas came to Louisiana's aid. Additionally, more than 400 active duty and reserve service members were integrated into the response missions.

"I do want to thank the tremendous men and women we have in the Louisiana National Guard, their families, their employers and our civilian employees," said Maj. Gen. D. Keith Waddell, the Adjutant General of Louisiana. "Without all of them, our Louisiana National Guard couldn't do all the great things it's done over the last eighteen months.

More photos below:

U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Larissa Lambert Members of the 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers (Red Horse) partnered with the 159th Civil Engineering Squadron and New Orleans Parks and Parkways to clear debris from roadways in New Orleans, Sept. 4, 2021. Red Horse, from Camp Blanding, Fla., is a specialized, highly mobile civil engineering team comprised of Florida Army and Air National Guardsmen that provides rapid response capabilities for multiple worldwide contingencies and operations.

U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Madalyn McQuillan Maj. Gen. Keith Waddell, adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard, and Governor John Bel Edwards survey affected areas following the destruction of Hurricane Ida in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana, Sept. 2, 2021.

1st Lt. Steven McCoppin Louisiana National Guardsmen with the 2225th Multi-Role Bridge Company ferry emergency responders and equipment from Lafitte to Barataria to assist locals with recovery efforts, Jean Lafitte, La., Sept. 4, 2021. The only bridge to Barataria was damaged during Hurricane Ida and was rendered inoperable.

Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh Louisiana National Guardsmen assigned to the 225th Engineer Brigade work to fill super sacks that assist in flooding blockade, Des Allemands, La., Sept. 1, 2021.

1st Lt. Steven McCoppin Louisiana National Guard engineer work teams assigned to the 2225th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 225th Engineer Brigade completed the massive build of a 24-Bay Improved Ribbon Bridge (IBR), Jean Lafitte, La., Sept. 5, 2021. During Hurricane Ida’s initial impact, the only bridge leading into the community of Barrataria was destroyed due to the strong storm surge.

Staff Sgt. Greg Stevens Lt. Cmdr. Adam Jones, an active-duty Naval salvage officer from Washington, D.C. and Louisiana National Guardsmen 2nd Lt. Stuart Coles and Spc. Michael Cotton, 156th Infantry Regiment, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team of Houma, Louisiana mark locations along Bayou Lafourche for future salvage missions in order to open it back up for transit, Sept 11, 2021.

U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh The 225th Engineer Brigade Soldiers emplaces 3-by-3 foot sacks filled with up to 4,000 pounds of sand each along twelve levee breeches, Grand Isle, Sept 24, 2021. Tidal surge from Hurricane Ida damaged the island's levee leading to massive flooding.

