Louisiana Governor appointed to Biden's Council of Governors

The Biden Administration has appointed Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards to the Council of Governors.

According to the White House, the bipartisan council serves as the lead forum to strengthen partnerships between the federal government and State governments to better protect the nation from threats to homeland security and all types of hazards.

Edwards will now serve a two-year term on the Council of Governors.

"It is an honor to join my fellow governors in serving as a critical link between the states and the federal government," said Edwards in his press release, "especially, as we face important issues like the COVID-19 pandemic, improving our physical and cyberinfrastructure, and addressing the ongoing climate crisis, among other things."

The council, they say, focuses on matters of homeland security; homeland defense; civil support; synchronization and integration of state and federal military activities in the United States; and other matters of mutual interest, including those involving the National Guard.

According to the White House, federal-state cooperation is critical to protecting communities given the evolving challenges and threats facing our country, which range from extreme weather to domestic and international terrorism to a global pandemic.

The council includes leaders across the federal government: the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of Homeland Security, the Assistant to the President for Homeland Security, the Deputy Assistant to the President for Intergovernmental Affairs, the Commander of U.S. Northern Command, the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security, the Commandant of the Coast Guard, and the Chief of the National Guard Bureau.

Other key federal officials such as the Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are regular participants, they say.

President's Council of Governors:

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Co-Chair

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Co-Chair

Delaware Governor John Carney

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Oregon Governor Kate Brown

Utah Governor Spencer Cox

Vermont Governor Phil Scott

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon

The nine Governors will join Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on the council.

The Council of Governors will closely coordinate with the Biden-Harris administration to bolster preparedness, resilience and response on behalf of all Americans in times of need, they say.

According to Edwards, "I want to thank President Biden and the White House for trusting me with this role, and I pledge to continue working collaboratively with this administration and building on the strength of our partnerships to improve the lives of Louisianans and the resilience of our nation to global threats."

