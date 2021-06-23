Watch
Governor Edwards agrees to remove PAC limits for campaigns

Elise Amendola/AP
FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. A small change in spending habits may improve your chances of reaching your savings goals. Researchers have found that so-called middle savers set aside about 3% more of their salary than low savers. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Posted at 9:51 AM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 10:53:13-04

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Candidates for office in Louisiana will soon be able to take unlimited sums directly from political action committees.

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the bill into law Tuesday. The removal of limits on donations that come largely from special interest groups will take effect Aug. 1.

Edwards signed the bill despite opposition from the state Board of Ethics.

Democratic Sen. Ed Price told colleagues that his legislation was aimed at improving transparency.

He argued candidates sidestep the current limits by creating multiple campaign organizations to accept the cash, making it harder for the general public to track the financing.
