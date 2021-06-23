Governor Edwards agrees to remove PAC limits for campaigns

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Candidates for office in Louisiana will soon be able to take unlimited sums directly from political action committees.

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the bill into law Tuesday. The removal of limits on donations that come largely from special interest groups will take effect Aug. 1.

Edwards signed the bill despite opposition from the state Board of Ethics.

Democratic Sen. Ed Price told colleagues that his legislation was aimed at improving transparency.

He argued candidates sidestep the current limits by creating multiple campaign organizations to accept the cash, making it harder for the general public to track the financing.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel