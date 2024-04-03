Louisiana gaming officials to suspend "proposition" bets

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has issued an order that will prohibit "prop" bets on individual athletes starting this fall.

The recently-signed order is something that the board's staff began working on several weeks ago, officials say. The NCAA has now called for action on college proposition bets, also known as "prop" bets.

"It is the intention of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board to protect the integrity of sports betting as well as the safety and integrity of college athletes. We feel that this order accomplishes that goal," said board Chairman Ronnie Johns.

The board's order, which you can see by scrolling down, suspends prop bets on college athletes starting August 1, 2024.

The order suspends "proposition bets on an individual athlete's performance or statistics participating in a college sporting event" from the official sports betting catalog.

"Any wager based on the following is NOT approved and is NOT permitted:

• Any proposition or "prop" bet on an individual athlete's performance or statistics participating in a college sporting event. Only proposition bets based on full team statistical results are permitted," the order states.

This bulletin's directive is effective at 8:00 a.m., August l, 2024.

"Sports Betting Operators may honor any outstanding bets," the order states. "While the Division understands that identifying players included in this notification may present challenges, Sports Betting Operators shall use their best efforts to comply with the intent of this notification."

Here's the order: