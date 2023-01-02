Louisiana float wins Rose Parade award

﻿Louisiana's float in the Rose Parade won the Showmanship Award for most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment today.

The float - Celebration Riverboat - was featured in today’s 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.

Riding the float are 21 fairs and festival queens along with a former Shriners Hospital patient.

This year’s theme is Turning the Corner.

Entertaining the crowd was Louisiana native and country singer Lainey Wilson.

