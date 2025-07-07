Louisiana firefighters deploy to Texas to help after flood

On Saturday, a dozen Louisiana firefighters deployed to Texas to help with ongoing emergency efforts after flash floods that left 82 dead and more still missing.

According to a release, the team is made up of firefighters from several departments who are trained in Urban Search and Rescue.

The firefighters from Baton Rouge, Zachary, West Feliciana, East Side and Shreveport fire departments have specialized training and equipment; they can conduct swiftwater rescue and search operations under challenging conditions.

"These first responders train year-round to prepare for missions like this, where rapid deployment, coordination, and expertise can mean the difference between life and death. Their presence will provide critical support to local emergency services currently overwhelmed by the scale of the disaster," the release states.

“Once again, when our support is needed, our Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams step up without hesitation,” said DPS Principal Assistant Bryan J. Adams. “Our dedicated Louisiana firefighters are on their way to assist with the tragic flooding scene in Texas. I am incredibly proud of our teams and their unwavering willingness to stand alongside our sister states in times of need. We are truly “One Team.”

The release continues: "We are incredibly proud of the professionalism, courage, and selflessness these men and women demonstrate each time they are called upon. Their willingness to leave their homes and families to help others in need is a true testament to the spirit of Louisiana’s first responders."