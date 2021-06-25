Louisiana Farm Bureau re-elects president, announces new board

Rapides Parish farmer Jim Harper has been elected to a second term as president of the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation.

Harper was one of several officers recently elected by voting delegates from across the state.

“It’s truly an honor to serve the Louisiana Farm Bureau members of this state,” said Harper. “We’re now going into our 100th year as an organization and we’re taking steps to ensure every one of us has the food, fiber and fuel we need for the next 100 years.”

Also reelected to their positions were first vice-president Marty Wooldridge of Caddo Parish, second vice-president Scott Wiggers of Franklin Parish, third vice-president Richard Fontenot of Evangeline Parish and secretary-treasurer Michael Melancon of St. Martin Parish.

Louisiana Farm Bureau LA Farm Bureau Federation 2021-2022 Board of Directors

The Louisiana Farm Bureau held board member elections for odd-numbered districts this year. Those elected to the board include the following:

In District I, Loyd Dodson from Bossier Parish was reelected. In District III, William Stutts of West Carroll Parish succeeds Roy McIntyre of Franklin Parish. In District V, Scotty Fontenot of Evangeline Parish succeeds David Smith of Beauregard Parish.

In District VII, Kent Brown of Jeff Davis Parish succeeds Kim Frey of Acadia Parish. In District IX, Bob Kelly of East Baton Rouge Parish succeeds Russell Creel of Washington Parish. In District XI, Jason LeBlanc of West Baton Rouge Parish succeeds Tom Ellender of Terrebonne Parish.

Rounding out the elections were chairs for two committees. Vincent Cannatella of St. Landry Parish succeeds Kacie Luckett of East Baton Rouge Parish as chair of the Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee. Michelle Simoneaux of Assumption Parish was reelected as chair of the Women's Leadership Committee.

The Louisiana Farm Bureau is the state’s largest general farm organization. It is a grassroots farming organization and all board members must be certified as active agricultural producers.

More information, including a complete list of board members, can be found at lafarmbureau.org.

