Louisiana executes Jessie Hoffman; first execution in 15 years

Louisiana executed someone for the first time in 15 years Tuesday night.

Jessie Hoffman, who had been convicted of abduction, rape and murder in the 1990s, was executed Tuesday night. Our media partners at The Advocate were there; to read their story, click here.

According to ABC News, it was the fifth time nitrogen gas was used in the U.S. after four executions by the same method — all in Alabama. Three other executions, by lethal injection, are scheduled this week — in Arizona on Wednesday and in Florida and Oklahoma on Thursday.

Hoffman was convicted of the murder of Mary “Molly” Elliott, a 28-year-old advertising executive who was killed in New Orleans. At the time of the crime, Hoffman was 18 and has since spent much of his adult life at the penitentiary in rural southeast Louisiana, where he was executed Tuesday evening, ABC News reports.

Here are some statements about the execution:

From Hoffman's attorney Caroline Tillman :

“Tonight, the State of Louisiana took the life of Jessie Hoffman, a man who was deeply loved, who brought light to those around him, and who spent nearly three decades proving that people can change.

Jessie built a family inside those walls—not just with the men who served time alongside him, but with the officers and staff who came to know him over decades. He found faith, not just as a belief, but as a way of living. He became a steady source of strength, offering guidance and comfort to those around him. He carried deep remorse, not as a burden, but as a responsibility—to help others and to make amends however he could. He never stopped expressing his sorrow for the harm he caused, and he never stopped striving to live a life of meaning. His son will remember their weekly phone calls, the unwavering love, and the stabilizing presence Jessie provided in his life.

Louisiana refused to see Jessie for the man he became. The state ignored the voices of those who knew him best and shut the door on mercy. It took his life not because justice demanded it, but because it was determined to move forward with an execution, no matter how many rules had to be broken along the way. It denied him the same clemency process granted to others before him, ignored the profound redemption he had shown, and chose to make him the first test subject for a horrific and unproven execution method.

The world lost a man who still had so much to give. Jessie’s life had meaning. His friendships, his faith, his kindness—they all mattered. And to those who knew him– his son, his wife, his brothers and sisters and family members, friends, spiritual companions, and the many people that live and work inside the prison whose lives he touched– he will never be forgotten."

From Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill :

"Louisiana has successfully used nitrogen hypoxia to carry out the execution of Jessie Hoffman. Hoffman was convicted and sentenced to death for the brutal and merciless rape and murder of 28-year-old Molly Elliott in 1996. Tonight, justice was served for Molly and the State of Louisiana.

Governor Jeff Landry and I made a promise to the citizens of Louisiana and to the family members of victims of these heinous crimes that we would follow the law and put them first.

The last execution here in Louisiana was in 2010 of Gerald Bordelon, a convicted murderer and sex offender. Justice has been delayed for far too long. I, along with the Louisiana Department of Justice, remain committed to ensuring justice is carried out in all death penalty cases in Louisiana.

I took an oath to follow and defend the law. Now Jessie Hoffman faces ultimate judgment before God in the hereafter.

My prayers remain with Molly Elliott’s family and friends, and that no family member ever has to go through the pain that they still feel to this day for the loss of someone like Molly.”

