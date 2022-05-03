Louisiana "Don't Say Gay" law fails to advance from committee

A bill that would forbid teachers from discussing gender identity or sexual orientation in Louisiana schools failed to advance through a committee today.

The bill, offered by a Haughton legislator, would have forbidden any teacher, school employee or presenter at a school to discuss "sexual orientation or gender identity" in any K through 8 classrooms.

It also would have forbidden any teacher, employee or presenter to discuss their own sexual orientation or gender identity in any K through 12 classroom.

After hours of discussion and testimony, including attempts by the committee to amend the bill for passage that were rejected by the author, the House education committee rejected a motion to advance the bill to the House floor by a 7-4 vote.

To read the bill, click here.

To watch the committee meeting, click here. This discussion of this bill starts at 2 hours 49 minutes.