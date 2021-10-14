A Louisiana deputy arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse battery

VIDALIA — A deputy in Concordia Parish has been arrested, according to a Monroe news station.

Walter Mackel was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of domestic abuse battery.

According to Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick, a call came from Mackel’s home regarding a disturbance.

The Vidalia Police Department responded, resulting in Mackel’s arrest.. Mackel was booked into the Concordia Parish Jail with a bond of $7,500. He bonded out the same day.

Officials say Mackel is now suspended with pay. Hedrick says he’ll do what he has to do regarding Mackel, but only after he has all the facts.

“I’m concerned for all parties,” the sheriff said. “Mackel has been a good employee. I’m here to protect the entire parish, and I hold my deputies to a higher standard. And if this case proves to be true, then I’m going to have to make other decisions, of course. But until he has his day in court, I can’t prejudge somebody on something that happened when I wasn’t present.”

The Vidalia Police Department is currently investigating this case.

In 2019, Mackel was presented with the Good Cop Award.

For their story, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel