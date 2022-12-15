Watch Now
Louisiana Department of Health confirms storm related deaths

Posted at 10:52 PM, Dec 14, 2022
The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed one storm-related death in St. Charles Parish.

The St. Charles Parish coroner reports that a 56-year-old female died after a tornado destroyed her house in the Killona area.

Earlier today, LDH confirmed the deaths of a 30-year-old female and her 8-year-old son, who died of blunt force trauma after a tornado destroyed their home in Caddo Parish.

This brings the total number of confirmed Louisiana storm-related deaths due to this storm event to 3 at this time.

