Louisiana Congressman exploring possibility of speaker run

A Louisiana Congressman is exploring the possibility of a run for Speaker of the House, his staff has confirmed.

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, who represents North Louisiana as well as parts of Acadiana, currently is serving his fourth term. He's Vice Chairman of the House Republican Conference, a member of the Judiciary and Armed Services Committees, and is Deputy Whip for House Republicans.

"I can confirm that the Congressman is currently making calls to colleagues regarding a possible run for Speaker," a spokesman for the Congressman's office told KATC.

It's been a tumultuous several weeks in the House, since a small group of Republican members joined Democrats to remove U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Ca., from the Speaker's chair, just 10 months after he was elected to the post.

After that, another Louisiana Congressman, U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, ran unsuccessfully for the post. Just yesterday, U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan was dropped as the nominee after three votes in which he failed to win the seat.

There is no clear candidate, the AP reported Friday:

Their majority control floundering, Republicans left the private session blaming one another for the divisions they have created. Next steps were highly uncertain, as a wide range of Republican lawmakers started pitching themselves for speaker. But it appears no one at present can win a GOP majority, leaving the House without a speaker and unable to function for the foreseeable future.