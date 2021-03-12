Louisiana congressional candidates ignore income disclosure

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Nearly all the candidates vying for Louisiana’s two vacant U.S. House seats have failed to file a required federal financial disclosure form detailing their income and debts.

Twenty-seven contenders are on the ballot for the March 20 special congressional elections.

But only three have filed the reports with the U.S. House clerk’s office.

The financial disclosure statement says candidates must file the document “not less than 30 days before” the election.

The reports can provide details into possible sources of influence or conflict for candidates, particularly if they are or become elected officials who make policy.

