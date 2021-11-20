Louisiana communities getting federal grants to hire police

NEW ORLEANS — Four southeast Louisiana communities are among those around the nation sharing $139 million in grants to fund the hiring of new law enforcement personnel.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Orleans says in a news release that the city of New Orleans will receive $7.2 million.

Bogalusa is in line for more than $219,000; the village of Tangipahoa is to get $125,000 and Terrebonne Parish Consolidated government was awarded $500,000.

The awards are coming from the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services COPS Hiring Program.

The program provides money to law enforcement agencies to hire new or rehire additional career law enforcement officers.

