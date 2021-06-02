Louisiana colleges to face new rules for misconduct claims

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - An effort to strengthen the requirements for how Louisiana colleges must handle sexual misconduct claims and spell out who is required to report such allegations is headed to the governor’s desk.

The Senate voted 36-0 Wednesday for the measure sponsored by Republican Sen. Beth Mizell.

That vote agreed to House changes to the bill and sent it to Gov. John Bel Edwards. The Democratic governor supports the legislation and is expected to sign it into law.

The measure pushed by female lawmakers stems from an independent report that detailed years of widespread mishandling of sexual misconduct claims at Louisiana State University.

