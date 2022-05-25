Louisiana closer to removing Confederate-themed holidays

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Two Confederate holidays would be erased from Louisiana law under legislation approved 4-2 on Tuesday by a state Senate committee.

The House-passed bill by Rep. Matthew Willard, a New Orleans Democrat, goes next to the full Senate.

Neither Confederate Memorial Day nor the day honoring Gen. Robert E. Lee have been observed in Louisiana for years.

They are among a list of holidays a governor can proclaim in addition to other, permanent holidays that include Christmas and Independence Day.

The governor is limited in the number he can proclaim in a year.

