Louisiana AG's office offers tips for safe online Super Bowl betting

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
The exterior of SoFi Stadium is seen days before the Super Bowl NFL football game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Posted at 11:14 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 12:14:38-05

With the Super Bowl just days away, Louisiana's Attorney General is asking residents to be cautious when placing bets for the big game.

Attorney General Jeff Landry says that football fans should use extreme caution if they choose to place bets on the Super Bowl.

“While Super Bowl weekend and the recently-launched online sports betting may bring excitement to some, know that scammers are standing by waiting to ruin your fun,” warned Attorney General Jeff Landry. “The risk of consumers falling to fraud has increased by 114% within the last year, so I highly encourage sports fans to take precaution if they want to place bets on their computers and on their phones.”

Landry offered the following tips for those who choose to participate in online sports betting:

  • Make sure platforms list Louisiana operators and/or licensees before creating an account. Illegal sites can steal personal information from you.
  • No approved platform will allow a player to place a sports wager while located in a prohibited parish.
  • Scammers will make various excuses to stop you from withdrawing your money (e.g., payment processing delays, technical issues, false claims that original deposit was not received, deposit more money before withdrawing your winnings).
  • If it seems too good of a deal, it probably is.

Anyone who is struggling with a gambling problem to call 1-877-770-STOP.

He also reminds all Louisiana residents that they have access to FREE help, which includes free counseling for problem gamblers and their loved ones.

For more information, go to FREEgamblinghelpla.org.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

