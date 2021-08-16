Lottery sales and wins over the past month

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has reported winnings and sales for the month of July.

Here are the amounts won, compared to sales:

Two Lotto Jackpot winning tickets totaled $2,549,444 and 96 players won Lotto match-5 prizes totaling $102,384; the total for the month was $3,084,820 based on $ 2,484,867 in sales.

Fast Play players one nearly $1.7 million based on $2,669,949 in sales for the first month of that game.

Scratch-off players won $16.4 million in July, based on $ 26,503,929 in sales. They also claimed $2,803,857 in free-ticket prizes.

Pick 3 players won $3,610,700 based on $6,512,982 in sales.

Pick 4 players won $2,487,500 based on $ 5,815,710 in sales.

One player won an Easy 5 jackpot prize worth $272,929, which brought the game’s monthly total winnings to $447,113 with an additional $130,815 won on ezmatch™, an instant-win option available for an additional $1. The month's Easy 5 sales were $ 750,698.

There was one Powerball match-4 + PB prize worth $50,000 and 44 Powerball match-4 prizes totaling $4,400. The Powerball's July sales were $ 4,647,065.

There was also one Mega Millions with Megaplier match-4 + MB prize worth $20,000 and 20 Mega Millions match-4 prizes totaling $10,000. The Mega Millions' July sales were $ 2,830,454.

“More than 27,000 Power Play purchasers won an extra $133,116 in addition to their regular Powerball prizes for a total of $253,698 in winnings,” Lottery President Rose Hudson said. “Also, more than 17,000 Megaplier purchasers won a bonus total of $123,330 in addition to their regular Mega Millions prizes for $193,464 in total winnings.”

The $1 Power Play option offers Powerball players the chance to increase any nonjackpot winnings. The $1 Megaplier add-on multiplies nonjackpot Mega Millions prizes by a multiplier number selected during the drawing.

In total, draw-style game winnings from drawings held in July were $10,619,488. Lottery draw-style game players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the winnings from those tickets.

“We encourage players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing and to check them promptly after the drawing. Even if a ticket does not win the jackpot, it could have won another prize,” Hudson added.

Players of the Lottery’s new Fast Play games, which launched June 28, won $1,691,901 in prizes. Fast Play winning tickets can be claimed up to 90 days following the closure of the game. A list of current games, prizes, and winnings can be found on the Lottery’s website: www.louisianalottery.com/fast-play

In addition to $16,452,591 in scratch-off cash prizes paid during June, players also claimed $2,803,857 worth of free-ticket prizes. According to Lottery policy, scratch-off games are closed when all top prizes are claimed, and scratch-off players have 90 days from the official game closure date to redeem a winning ticket. A list of current scratch-off games, prizes remaining and claim deadlines can be found on its website, www.louisianalottery.com/scratch-offs.

All Lottery regional offices as well as its headquarters in downtown Baton Rouge have reopened to the public without the requirement of an appointment; however, masks for all guests are still required until further notice. More information on prize payment options currently available can be found on the Lottery’s website at www.louisianalottery.com/claim.

If you have a gambling problem, or are friends or family of anyone with a gambling problem, to call toll-free 1-877-770-7867 for help.

Since its inception in 1991, officials say the lottery has transferred more than $4.15 billion to the state for K-12 public education.