Lost important documents? Here's how to replace them

If you have to apply for FEMA assistance following a disaster, you'll need several forms of documentation.

But sometimes, the disaster has taken them.

If any of your important documents were lost or damaged, here are some ways FEMA suggests to replace them:

Proof of address/residency: Contact your local utility company for a recent bill.

Real estate and property records (mortgage documents, deeds, etc.): Contact a real estate agent, escrow agent, your mortgage company or your Parish Assessor’s office.

Insurance policy information: Call your insurance company or agent and ask for a copy of your policy, including the Declaration Page, and your insurance settlement or denial letter.

Birth and death certificates, marriage and divorce documents: Find out how to order at Louisiana Department of Health Request a Birth or Death Certificate or Marriage Certificates or Divorce Decrees .

Driver Licenses and State ID card: Information about replacing your driver’s license, commercial license and state ID card can be found online at Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles .

Social Security Cards: Go to Replace Social Security card | SSA to replace your card online. You may also print an application and take it to your local Social Security office along with an unexpired form of identification.

Medicare Cards: Log into your Medicare account to print or order a copy of your card. You may also order a replacement by calling Medicare at 800-633-4227.

Green Card or Citizenship/Naturalization Certificate: Go to uscis.gov/i-90 and complete Form I-90 to replace a permanent residency card. File the form online or by mail. For more information, visit Replace Your Green Card | USCIS . To replace a certificate of citizenship or naturalization go to uscis.gov/n-565 for more information.

Passports: Visit How to Report a Passport Lost or Stolen (state.gov) .

State Tax Records: Visit the Louisiana Tax Commission’s website at www.latax.la.gov/ .

Federal Tax Returns: Visit About Form 4506, Request for Copy of Tax Return .

Military Records: Visit Request Military Service Records | National Archives .