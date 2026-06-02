LOSFA will host two TOPS Informational Webinars

The Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance is hosting an informational webinar on the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students (TOPS) geared toward 2026 high school graduates, current 11th graders, parents, or anyone interested in learning more about Louisiana’s signature scholarship program.

There are two sessions scheduled, June 9 and June 23, both at 6 p.m.

They're set to happen via Zoom: https://losfa.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_etFptW3aTzeyWeNhBTVqrA#/registration [jj45oo6ab.cc.rs6.net]

Organizers say this webinar is to inform students and families about TOPS initial eligibility requirements, next steps after students have been awarded, and retention requirements to retain TOPS eligibility while enrolled at a postsecondary institution.