LOPA highlights multiethnic donor awareness throughout August

COVINGTON - LOPA (Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency) is highlighting the need for organ donation in multiethnic communities by sharing facts, donor hero stories and messages of hope from transplant recipients as part of National Multiethnic Donor Awareness Month.

According to LOPA President and CEO Brett Gordon, the gap between the need for organ transplants and the supply of donated organs in Louisiana’s multiethnic communities is of particular concern. More than 65% of the waitlist is multiethnic–higher than the national average of 60%.

”Multiethnic communities, specifically within Louisiana’s African American population, have disproportionately higher rates of diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease--all of which contribute to organ failure, especially kidney failure,” Gordon said. “National Multiethnic Donor Awareness Month is an opportunity to not only highlight the need, but also to empower our multiethnic communities to take part in the lifesaving gift of donation.”

LOPA Community Educator Shainne Willliams said the organization takes a two-pronged approach to decreasing the number of people waiting for a lifesaving organ. “We understand that educating multiethnic communities on healthy living can have the greatest impact. We show people how to reduce their risk of needing a transplant, while also putting them in a position to help others as living donors or through deceased donation. Last year, over 35% of all Louisiana donors, both living and deceased, were heroes of color.”

Overall, multiethnic access to transplants is improving. In 2024, nearly half of all organ transplants in the country were performed on multiethnic recipients. Yet the need for organs in every ethnic category remains staggeringly high. According to the Health Resource and Services Administration, 13 people die each day waiting for an organ transplant.

“Organ donation is both a precious gift and a limited resource,” Gordon said. “LOPA is committed to maximizing every gift of donation to save and heal as many lives as possible. Ultimately, we need more people to say yes to donation. We encourage everyone to register as an organ, tissue and eye donor and for those who are able, to consider becoming a living donor.”

National Minority Donor Awareness Month is a collaborative initiative of the National Organ, Eye and Tissue Donation Multicultural Action Group (NMAG) to save and improve the quality of life of diverse communities by creating a positive culture for organ, eye, and tissue donation.